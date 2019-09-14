



The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has started investigating the bank accounts of all judges in the country, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; his deputy, Idris Wase, as well as the principal officers and members of the National Assembly, have also being probed.





NFIU has requested deposit money banks, to immediately release the account details of all legislators and judiciary officials in the country.





In a letter dated September 10, 2019 and signed by NFIU Associate Director, Analysis and Compliance, Fehintola Salisu, the Chief Compliance Officers of banks were to furnish it with account names, numbers and transaction details of the top civil servants.

The agency also sought the account details of members of the National Judicial Council (NJC).





Although it listed judges and national assembly members as well, there was no mention of any member of the executive arm of government.





The letter with reference: NFIU/ACCFT/ACCOBANKS/VOL.I/877/PO5IA29 reads: “Request for information on: All accounts of: the National Assembly, National Judicial Council (NJC), all the members of the National Assembly, principal officers (management) of the National Assembly Service Commission, (and) of principal officers of the judiciary.





“Kindly provide the NFIU with a schedule (account names and account numbers) of the National Assembly, members of the National Assembly and principal officers of the National Assembly Service Commission, as well as all accounts of National Judicial Service Commission and their principal officers including judges and other relevant politically exposed persons.”





The NFIU, headed by Hamman Tukur, further directed the banks to forward the information on or before Friday, September 13, 2019.

