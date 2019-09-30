Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Tragedy struck in the late hours of Sunday, September 29, when 13 shops were razed by fire at Adeshola Street, Agodo Bus Stop, Cele Egbe, in Idimu-Egbe Local Council Development Area, LCDA of Lagos State.Though, no major casualties were recorded, two adult males suffered minor injuries and have since been taken to an undisclosed hospital for further medical attention.According to report by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, which raced to the scene of incident, revealed that, the affected shops gutted by fire was due to a gas cylinder that exploded in one of the shops.The fire, which was reported to have emanated from a shop that apparently having several cylinders filled with gas, at about 10.15 pm, escalated to very high degree quickly, which saw it spreading to adjoining structures.It was revealed that the fire, having capacity to refuel itself due to existence of other cylinders filled with gas, led to the extensive damage incurred at the shopping complex that saw 13 shops gutted despite the quick response of LASEMA squad and men of the Lagos State Fire Service.However, the fire was finally put out by the prompt intervention of the combined efforts of the Lagos emergency unit, LASEMA, and the state fire service which prevented the fire from escalating.