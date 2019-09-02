



Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday released an advisory as closure of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway takes effect Monday.





The road will be shut from Monday, 2nd Sept, 2019 to Thursday, 31st Oct, 2019.





LASTMA said the affected routes include Kara Bridge inward Berger and from Berger INW Kara Bridge.





On the alternative routes, the agency said motorists traveling in/out of Lagos can make use of:

(i) Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from/to Abeokuta connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





(ii) Sagamu-Ikorodu Road from/to Sagamu connecting via Sagamu Interchange from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





(iii) IjebuOde-Itoikin Road from/to IjebuOde connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





“Motorists are advised to be patient and maintain lane discipline during this period”, it added

