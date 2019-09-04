



Lagos State Government is set to re-introduce the monthly Environmental Sanitation as an enabling law to back up the implementation is on the way.





Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello during a stakeholders’ meeting with Association of Commodity Market Women and Men led by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief Mrs Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, said the invalidation of the exercise by a court sometimes ago was a temporary setback which would be reversed very soon.





He said the meeting which also had the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Ronke Odeneye and Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegeshin in attendance was convened to seek the buy-in of market leaders, women and men on the government’s zero tolerance for indiscriminate dumping of waste.





He told markets in the state who had not engaged the service of PSP waste operators to link up with the State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and do so immediately and ensure that no form of waste was taken to the roads henceforth.

Bello stated that in conjunction with the appointed PSP waste operators, a point within the market must be identified where all the waste generated should be gathered before being carted away by the PSP operator.





The commissioner assured the market leaders that the State would not hesitate to sanction PSP operators that failed to perform their duties appropriately.





He said the government would have no option but to shut any market that proved recalcitrant and still harboured refuse or dump same on the roads.





Bello said as a form of motivation, competitions would be re-introduced to recognise and reward markets adjudged as the cleanest.





In her response, the President ACWAM, Tinubu-Ojo said that she would ensure that market sanitation became a daily task that all market leaders would adopt.





She assured that the association was ready to cooperate with the state government to adopt all methods proposed by the government to ensure cleanliness in all markets and it’s environs.

