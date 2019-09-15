Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The passport office of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Ikoyi, Lagos, has included Saturday in its work days in order to meet the huge demands of passport applicants in the country.Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday revealed that more Nigerians troop to Ikoyi office to apply for passports, thereby putting enormous pressure on the NIS staffs members.In order to meet demands, the office therefore included Saturdays in its work days for collection of processed passports.