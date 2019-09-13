 Lady shares how soldier in Lagos tried to rape her for wearing camo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Lady shares how soldier in Lagos tried to rape her for wearing camo

12:16 PM 0
A+ A-

It is common to hear stories of Nigerian civilian getting into trouble with military personnel for wearing anything that looks like the camo which is officially worn by these uniform men and this story is no different. 

Twitter user, @mideice_ recently narrated her experience with a soldier at CMS in Lagos, who stopped the bike she was riding on, after sighting her wearing a camouflage leggings. According to the series of tweets, he asked that she followed him on his bike. 

Although resisting at first, she eventually followed him out of fear of what he would do. The soldier later rode into a dark corner and tried to molest her. Luckily for her, her bike man, who had ridden behind them, came to her rescue and confronted the soldier.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top