



Many social media users are having a filled day analysing the entitlement culture of some Nigerians who hang their problems on the neck of others and get bitter when they are turned down.





A Twitter user identified as @Divagina1 recently narrated how a nursing mother asked her to help carry her other child from Makurdi to Abuja and when she refused, the woman immediately branded her a prostitute.





According to her, she boarded the bus and and paid the fare just like everyone else. The nursing mother who has two children decided to pay for one seat and asked her to help her carry her other child all the way from Makurdi to Abuja.





@Divagina1 who knew it will be inconvenient for her refused and turned down the request. Upset at her response, the nursing mother started verbally tarnishing her image by telling other passengers, in a local language, that she is the type that goes to Abuja for prostitution.





Unknowing to the mother, the lady understood the language and went on to drag her and insult her for not having the money to cater for her children and yet have the guts to be entitled to someone's choice of not helping with her kids.





Read her post below:

