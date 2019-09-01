Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly scored an injury-time own goal to hand Juventus a 4-3 Serie A victory in Turin on Saturday after the visitors had fought back from three goals down.Goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Italian champions a 3-0 lead with less than half an hour remaining.Napoli refused to give up as Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano scored within two minutes of each other before Giovanni Di Lorenzo completed a stunning comeback.But Koulibaly volleyed a free-kick into his own net in stoppage time to hand Juve an early advantage in the Serie A title race.Juventus face a trip to Fiorentina next after the international break, while Napoli host Sampdoria.