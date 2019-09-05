Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday accused the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the All Progressives Congress of masterminding the attack on PDP leaders and members during the party’s governorship primary in Kogi State.Some gunmen had shot indiscriminately and disrupted the primary.But the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja said, “The resort to violence and bloodletting cannot save the governor and his party, the APC, as the PDP and the people of Kogi State are firm in their resolve to confront and vanquish APC’s evil plots ahead of the November governorship election.“It is clear to all that Governor Yahaya Bello has become chaotic in the face of his rejection by the people and has now resorted to violence in a failed desperate attempt to prevent our party from presenting a candidate for the election.”However, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said he was not surprised that the PDP’s primary witnessed violence.He said, “Anybody who understands the characters in Kogi PDP and their pasts will not be surprised by the event.“Anyway, they knew it would be an exercise in futility and that is why they are making it look like an attack from outsiders.“The same Governor Yahaya Bello they are blaming made available the venue of their primary and used his own money to provide chairs for them and ensure their comfort during their ill-fated primary.”Meanwhile, the younger brother of Captain Idris Wada, the immediate-past Governor of Kogi State, Musa Wada, has emerged the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State.Musa polled 748 votes to defeat his closest rival, the son of a former governor Ibrahim Idris, Alhaji Abubakar Idris, who scored 710 votes at the party’s primary on Wednesday.Also in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, emerged the governorship candidate of the APC.Lyon polled 42, 138 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the primary election of the party conducted on Wednesday.