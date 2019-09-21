The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi has constituted its gubernatorial campaign council ahead of the state’s election in November.





In a statement on Friday, Tijani Yusuf, director-general of the council, said experienced politicians across the three senatorial zones were selected to make up the council.





Last week, Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, said he rejected the DG role.







“Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When the truth is a casualty there is chaos,” he had tweeted.

Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) September 13, 2019

Melaye was only able to garner 70 votes. He came fourth in the primary election which was won by Musa Wada, brother of Idris Wada, ex-governor of Kogi.





The DG said Wada is competent to be governor of the state.





“Many Kogites worry that the ruling party in the state comprises so-called leaders who have always been associated with cooking up mischief and who will stop at nothing, including shooting a gathering of innocent people who do not believe in them but we plead for non-violence,” Yusuf said.





“Our candidate, Engr. Musa Wada is an experienced, properly educated personality who through diligence, dedication, commitment, competence and integrity rose to the top in his public service career.





“He has the administrative capacity, organizational capabilities as well as tremendous goodwill to positively turn around the fast-dwindling fortunes of our dear state.





“More importantly, with our faith in Almighty God, we are confident that our Creator will give us victory come November 16th, 2019.”





Here are the names of members of the campaign council;





Ibrahim Idris





Senator Tunde Ogbeha





Badamasuyi Abdulrahaman (Secretary)





Farouk Yahaya





Alfred Bello (Finance director)





Emmanuel Egwu





Sam Abaneme





Moses Okino

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday