» » Kogi Governorship Election: Dino Melaye mocks Yahaya Bello, others with cartoon

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has mocked the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello and other governorship aspirants with a cartoon he released on Sunday.

The cartoon saw other aspirants patching on Melaye at a stadium and surrendering to his supremacy as he stands tall as a giant.



Melaye then wrote on his vest: “The best man in Kogi; my people must be free. Yahoo boys, government will fall. The people must be free.”



