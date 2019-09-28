Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Kogi State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has endorsed the bid of Governor Yahaya Bello for another term in office.This is as the state government equally assured them that their well-being, security and aspirations would be topmost in Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.Aliyu Saleh, National Organizing Secretary disclosed the endorsement at a meeting of the association in Lokoja on Saturday.Saleh listed improved security for its members who have over the years been under constant attack from kidnappers and cattle rustlers as a reason for the endorsement.He said that the association and members under the present administration have witnessed a new lease of life.He said that the present administration offered a sense of belonging by appointing one of their members as a Special adviser. This move, Saleh said was first of its kind.He said that the association also endorsed the governor for belonging to the All Progressives Congress, the party of President Mohammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the association.The Organizing Secretary also said that the provision of vaccination to their cattle free of charge by the Bello’s administration made them decide to endorse him.The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association promised a ruga-to-ruga campaign for the governor ahead of the forthcoming November governorship election, describing him as a Fulani-friendly governor.In his remarks, Engineer Abubakar Sadiq Ohere, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, described the endorsement as one in the right direction.Aside from making security cardinal, the Commissioner said the governor has made fairness and equity his driving force.Ohere said that in no distant time, members of the Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association would be appointed as Commissioners and Council Chairmen in the state.