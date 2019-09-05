



The Anambra State Government says it has commenced the registration of Fulani herdsmen in the state.





The chairman of Anambra State Cattle Menace Control Committee, Igwe Peter Eze-Amama, a traditional ruler, who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the registration point was at Amansea in Awka North council area.





The monarch said the aim of the registration exercise was to check Fulani herdsmen and farmers’ conflict in the state.





He added, “The enumeration will assist the cattle menace control committee to fish out the bad eggs from the Fulani herdsmen in Anambra state.”

He said herdsmen, as well as Fulani cattle butchers would be captured in the enumeration exercise in order to easily trace them whenever the need arose.





The South-East chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, hailed the Anambra State government and the people of the state for carrying the Fulani along in the governance of the state.





He advised herders in the state to respect their host communities, warning that anyone found wanting would be punished accordingly.

