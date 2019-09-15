The leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Gombe State, Mallam Muhammad Adamu, has described the persistent attacks against members of the group by security forces as a flagrant violation of their rights.
Adamu, who said this in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the prayer session at the burial of three members of the group, who were allegedly killed by the police said the persistent attacks against Shiite members might signal the end to the present government.
Adamu said, “Those who kill us don’t know we have a creator, they think they are the creator but they will receive their rewards from this time to hereafter. It is now clear that the government does not respect the law. The international community is interested in what is happening in Nigeria and the incessant killing of our members.
“Many have not stopped wondering what our offence is to the Federal Government. The continuous violation of our rights may be a sign that the end of the government is close. Members should carry on with their religion as they believe.”
The sect was proscribed recently and three members of the IMN were reportedly killed by security operatives at New Market in Gombe during an annual procession on Tuesday.
The police had warned them against the procession but they defied the directive and embarked on it in some states of the federation.
