



The younger sister to the wife of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, abducted last week, has reportedly been released.





Elizabeth, younger sister to Mrs. Edith Okowa, was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen at Temple Clinic junction, along Anwai Road, near Government House in Asaba.





According to The Nation, the victim was said to have been released yesterday after over N150million was allegedly paid as ransom.





A source at the Government House, Asaba confirmed her release to The Nation, but denied knowledge of payment of ransom.

Police Commissioner Adeyinka Adeleke denied knowledge of the release.





"I’m just hearing it from you. I don’t have that information that she was abducted, let alone have information that she has been released.” He said.

