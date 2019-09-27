



The Kano State Government, has denied plans to depose the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. Recall that the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the monarch have been at loggerheads after the latter worked against the former's re-election this year.





A Kano-based group, Renaissance Coalition, had in a statement released by its spokesman, Ibrahim A. Waiya, alleged that the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has concluded plans to transfer the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II to Bichi Emirate and then when he rejects the move, he will be dethroned. The group in the statement, cautioned the state governor from carrying out such a plan as it would only disturb the peace and stability being enjoyed the state if executed.





"It has come to the notice of the Renaissance Coalition that the Kano State government has a plan to send the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II to Bichi; and in the event he resists, he will be deposed.





"However, in the event that the governor refuses to heed the good counsel and goes ahead to actualize the dastardly agenda, we will be left with no other option than to call on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Kano State.

“It is quite unfortunate that such a plot is being hatched despite a subsisting court ruling which has ordered that status quo should be maintained pending the conclusion of the matter before it. This is indeed a very dangerous move and it is likely to cause unrest within the polity. The alleged plot also shows efforts on the part of the governor to advance a personal vendetta at the expense of the peace and wellbeing of the citizens he swore to protect'' the group said









In a swift reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Abba Anwa, denied the allegation. He described the allegation as false and baseless. He stressed that the state governor was not planning to depose the Emir.









