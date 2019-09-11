



Super Stars, a division two football club in Kano state, has signed Ibrahim Iriyos, a player, for N5,000.





According to BBC Pidgin, Iriyos accepted the offer because Super Stars Club plays in a division that is higher than Aston Villa Gano, his former club.





The transfer is said to be the most expensive in the town.

Super Stars reportedly picked interest in Iriyos when he trained with them while Aston Villa Gano was on break.





The striker was said to have scored many goals.





Aston Villa Gano is a football club in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area for Kano State. The same town where the Super Stars club is located.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday