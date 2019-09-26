



The Police in Benue said they have uncovered hidden graves in Gbatse village with nine corpses of people suspected to have been killed by criminals in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Catherine Anene, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview on Thursday in Makurdi.Anene said one suspect has been arrested, adding that ” as soon as we have concluded interrogating him, we will give out the full information”.She said, for now that the suspect, a gang leader of a kidnapped and armed robbery syndicate, was arrested following a tip-off by members of the community.The suspect and his gang were alleged to be killing their victims and burying them after collecting their motorcycles in order to conceal their crime and avoid arrest.A resident of Ushongo town, who pleaded anonymity, said they had already uncovered over 10 bodies from different graves at different times.