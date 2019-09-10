Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The burial of the late former President Robert Mugabe slated for Sunday has been postponed indefinitely.Family members of the deceased ex-president confirmed the development.According to Mugabe’s nephew, Leo Mugabe, Mugabe was a chief and he would be given a traditional burial.He said, “Mugabe was a chief and he will be buried in accordance with tradition. The chiefs have not told us where he will be buried, so it is not clear yet. I also don’t know,” he said.Mugabe died on Friday at the age of 95 in Singapore, where he was receiving medical treatment.