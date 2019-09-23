 Just in: Lagos monarch, Oba Oniru is dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Just in: Lagos monarch, Oba Oniru is dead

A prominent Lagos King, His Royal Majesty, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru has joined his ancestors.

According to The Lagos Times, Oba Oniru died in Lagos after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was aged 82.


Meanwhile, the source disclosed that the family would officially announce the death of the monarch soon.





