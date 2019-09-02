



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has disclosed that National Identity Number, NIN, issued by the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, would be used for the conduct of 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.





JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede made the disclosure while receiving the Director of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dasuki Arabi at the board headquarters in Abuja.





Disclosing that the introduction of the NIN to UTME was in line with the directive of the Federal Government that NIMC should be the primary data collection centre, Oloyede stated that the move would guard against all forms of registration infractions.





The registrar said the board has concluded arrangements with the NIMC to use NIN number as a pilot for 2020 UTME.





In a statement by the agency’s Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Oloyede said the board would use both the NIN number and its Computer Based Test Centres for the 2020 UTME registration.





He said: “In view of the compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that the NIMC should be the primary data collection centre, the board will be using the NIM number of prospective candidates for registration in the next exercise.





“The board is at the moment discussing with the NIMC to work out the grey areas for seamless implementation in the next exercise.”

