



Jacques Chirac, former French president, has died at age 86.





Frederic Salat-Baroux, Chirac’s son-in-law, confirmed the death of the former president on Thursday.





“President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully,” he said.





The former president served as the French head of state for 12 years, from 1995 to 2007.









Having spent 12 years in the Elysee Palace, the Paris born and educated president, became France’s second longest-serving post-war president after Francois Mitterrand, his Socialist predecessor.





As French president, he angered the United States with his public opposition to the 2003 war in Iraq.





Chirac was convicted of corruption in 2011 after he lost immunity from prosecution.





In recent years, he suffered from memory loss and was rarely seen in public.





A minute’s silence was held in his honour at the French national assembly.





Jean-Claude Juncker, European commission president, described him as a “great statesman” and “great friend”.





