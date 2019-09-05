Nicki Minaj has announced her retirement from music to start a family.

The Queens rapper, 36, who has been active in the industry since 2004 took to Twitter on Thursday night (September 5) to write, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me.”





To her Barbz, she added, “Love you for LIFE.”

Back in July, Nicki Minaj and her beau Kenneth Petty took a trip to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to get their marriage license. Since then, the rapper has changed her Twitter name to 'Mrs Petty', suggesting she's married to him.





Nicki Minaj retires as one of the most successful female rappers in the World.

