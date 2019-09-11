



Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says he has been fighting corruption without political interference.





Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, quoted Magu as saying this on Tuesday while speaking at the 49th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja.





The theme of the conference was “Building Nigeria for Sustainable Growth and Development.”





The EFCC chairman said Nigerians need to own the fight against corruption.

“Unless we own this anti-corruption fight, we cannot combat corrupt practices in most of our institutions,” he said.





“Upholding integrity and honesty is a divine mandate of every Nigerian. God created you to do the right thing. We all have the primary mandate to fight corruption.





He urged ICAN to do more in fight against corruption in the country.





“ICAN needs to include prevention of corruption as a course in its syllabus. This will help checkmate corruption in ICAN institutions,” Magu said.





“As an accountant, I am fully aware of the modules of operation as we all are faced with diverse forms of corruption, but we must say no to this monster called corruption.”





On his part, Mazi Okwuadigbo, ICAN national president, said the theme of the conference was chosen to contribute to the global debate on sustainable growth and development.





“The theme ‘Building Nigeria for sustainable growth and development’ is not only well-timed but pivotal to our national aspiration of joining the league of developed economies,” he said.





“This is also in tune with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”





Also speaking, Patrick Lumumba, former director of Kenya Anti-Corruption (KACC), said anti-corruption policies cut across all sectors of the country.





“We need to identify gaps in the current frameworks, use best practices to fix the problems and encourage African leaders to deploy and implement revised anti-graft frameworks and models without fear or favour,” Lumumba said.





“Corruption may never fully be eliminated as some will ask if a fish can swim without water entering its mouth?





“I say to you, yes, the fish can choose to close its mouth as the assumption that you can take public money just because you are in public office is wrong.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday