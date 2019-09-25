



The Indigenous People of Biafra on Tuesday said it would stage a protest against President Mohammadu and his government at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.





It said the protest would be to signpost its determination for the actualisation of Biafra republic, as well as tell the world leaders about Buhari’s despotism.





The group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said its members in the US had been mobilised and arrangement perfected for the demonstration.





It noted that it was aware Buhari departed Abuja for New York with three governors and seven ministers to attend the General Assembly.

The statement read in part, “IPOB family worldwide especially our great family members in the US are on ground waiting for Buhari to appear in the United Nations General Assembly this week.





“The General Assembly is scheduled to start deliberation from 25th of September 2019 in the city of New York.





“The world must understand why Biafrans need outright freedom from unworkable system of Nigeria without much delay.





“The Buhari government has totally destroyed this country and we must let the world know what transpired between Biafra and Nigeria since 1945 till date.





“IPOB is going to stage a powerful and unprecedented protest against him in US to expose continued and incessant killing, arrest, destruction of properties and secret abduction of Biafrans both men, women and children every day and night in Biafraland.





