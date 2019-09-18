Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra cannot attack him outside Nigeria.He stated this in Obosi, Anambra State against the background of reports that IPOB members had threatened to attack politicians of the South-East geopolitical zone if they were sighted anywhere outside the country.He said the secessionists would have a moral burden to attack him because he protected them and their interests when he was the governor of Anambra State.He added that IPOB was not set up to be a violent group.Ngige said, “IPOB was registered by the late President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife and other Igbo as a non-violent group.What is going on now in the group is not part of the work plan . I visited the United States of America recently, and I was welcomed by IPOB members.“They knew I fed and protected them when I was in office as governor. I have said it several times that Biafra cannot be achieved the IPOB way.“The Igbo should stop shouting marginalisation. They should stand up and assert themselves to be counted. Nigeria belongs to all of us.“Equity favours the Igbo to produce the next president of the country, but they must work hard and position themselves for it.“We should stop political sentiments. Politicians don’t give power based on sentiment and emotion. President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is favourable to an Igbo president.“We must support him and associate with the APC. Nobody will give you president of Nigeria in your bedroom.”