



A group known as Nzuko Umunna has condemned the invasion of the Abuja residence of David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state.





Umahi’s house was allegedly raided by security operatives on Monday morning.





In a statement signed by Joe Odumuko and Obinna Mbanefo, its co-ordinator and secretary respectively, the group described the attack as a “reckless act”.





The group alleged that the security operatives were on a mission to plant incriminating evidence in the governor’s residence in order to frame him for crime.





“We note that the invaders were clearly identified as security operatives who subjected occupants of the premises and police officers on duty to intolerable harassment and intimidation before thoroughly ransacking the premises, ” the statement said.





“It is noteworthy that this reckless and illegal act was carried out without a search warrant, again portraying Nigeria as a country that has little or no respect for the rule of law.





“The inescapable conclusion to be drawn from the modus operandi of the operatives is that they had a singular mission to plant incriminating evidence in the property towards framing trumped-up charges against Governor Umahi.





“The sole purpose of this dastardly and hideous plot is to intimidate, overawe and silence Governor Umahi and his colleagues at the South East Governors Forum and prevent them from discharging their mandate of speaking boldly on behalf of the South East people.”





The group added that it has information that there are plans to extend” similar attacks” to other south-east governors in the coming weeks.





It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order a full scale inquiry into the “curious invasion” with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators are speedily brought to justice





“We are informed that there are plans to escalate these attacks in the coming days and weeks to other South East Governors and key leaders from the South East zone, ” the group said.





“We urge the perpetrators of these heinous plots to desist forthwith to avoid throwing the country into a needless and overwhelming crisis.





“We ask President Muhammadu Buhari to order a full scale enquiry into this curious invasion by security operatives with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators are speedily brought to justice.





“We note that no amount of arm-twisting, trumped up charges or intimidation will make the South East zone shirk its resolve to ensure safety of lives and property in the zone, and urge the South East Governors Forum to remain resolute and unfazed.”





The south-east governors had earlier placed a ban on herders moving around with AK-47 rifles and machetes in the region.





“We have banned herders who move around with AK-47 and machetes, and we want the security agencies to enforce the order, ” Umahi, who is also the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, had said.





“We also agreed that we have to put measures in place to restrain movement of herdsmen and their cattle from one state to another which is a source and point of conflict with the natives and farmers.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday