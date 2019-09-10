



The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) says it will embark on its procession in the federal capital territory (FCT) and in other parts of the country on Tuesday despite a warning by the police.





On Monday, Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, warned that ‘’all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism’’.





He said the IMN has been proscribed and declared a terrorist group, and that its activities are outlawed.





But in a statement, Ibrahim Musa, president of the media forum of the group, alleged that the federal government was plotting to kill innocent people during the procession.





He said the group will embark on its planned action despite the threat.





‘’The government is planning to kill innocent security personnel, journalists and some members of the public and put the blame on members of the Islamic Movement just as they did in Abuja in July,” he said.





“We therefore call on security personnel, journalists and members of the public to be particularly extra vigilant. The public, media and the international community should hold the government responsible for the false flag operation should violence break out during our usual Ashurah commemoration on Tuesday.”





The movement said Ashurah procession is a religious obligation that is within the rights of its members.





The group has had open confrontations with the police which resulted in the loss of lives and property in Abuja.





It has been demanding the release of its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who is held by the Department of State Services (DSS).





