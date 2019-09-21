



Abdulsalami Abubakar, retired general and former head of state, is in Minna, his home town in Niger state, and not in any hospital in the UK.





Following trending reports on the internet that he had fallen “critically ill” and had been hospitalised in London, NE put a call to him on Friday.





“Somebody just drew my attention to the reports, too, that I have been flown to London. It is not true. I am here in Minna and preparing to have my prayers,” he said.





The chairman of the National Peace Committee thanked his well wishers for their concern.





“Some people are really worried but there is no truth in the rumour. I am really grateful but they should put their minds at rest. Thanks be to Almighty God, I am hale and hearty,” he said.





The rumour was sparked off by a Twitter user who asked people to “please pray for General Abdulsalami Abubakar. He is sick and hospitalised in a London Hospital”.





