



Rauf Aregbesola, Nigerian politician and current minister of interior, has lavished Sherifat Aregbesola, his wife, with encomium on her fifty-ninth birthday.





The former Osun state governor took to his Twitter page on Thursday morning to pen a heartfelt message to his “lovely” wife. He also shared some photos of Sherifat to commemorate the special occasion.





He described her as his “pillar of support” and stated he is blessed to have her in his life.





“On this special day, I celebrate you. I’m a blessed man because I have you in my life. Happy birthday, darling! You are a pillar of support to me,” he wrote.





Sherifat has had a son and a daughter for the politician.





The former first lady of Osun who was born in 1960, in Kaduna, is a graduate of catering and hotel management from the Lagos state polytechnic. She has professional experience in industries including hospitality, print, aviation and education sectors.





She is the founder and president of Sheri Care Foundation (SCARF), a foundation that cares for the aged, the needy, people with physical challenges, widows and the young ones. She also has a special interest in the issues of environmental conservation especially climate change and environmental sanitation.





Her effort in the area of sanitation has been recognized by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as she was appointed UNICEF Ambassador for CLTS (Community Led Total Sanitation) in Nigeria.

