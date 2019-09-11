Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he would like to join his former club team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht when he leaves Etihad.Kompany returned to his boyhood side in Belgium on a three-year-deal earlier this summer after playing 360 games in 11 successful years at City.The Belgian duo won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and three League Cups together in four seasons at City under managers Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.De Bruyne told The Sun: “I hope his [Kompany’s] career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City. I’ve told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I’m finished here.“If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job.“I will definitely miss him being around City.”De Bruyne, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Wolfsburg in 2015, revealed Kompany had a major influence in his decision to come to the Premier League four years ago.“At the time City were trying to sign me from Wolfsburg and Vinny was pushing for me to move to Manchester to play alongside him,” he said.