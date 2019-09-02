Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Police Commissioners of States will henceforth be blamed for any attack on police facilities by criminals, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has warned.A signal released on Friday following recent attack on the Police Mobile Force’ (PMF) mini base in Kebbi State where eight rifles were successfully carted away by the criminals warned that such lapses would not be tolerated anymore.The directive which was originated from the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said the IGP was shocked and extremely disturbed about the unprofessional manner police formations, officers were being attacked and killed.It also frowned at the way their weapons were being carted away without any form of resistance from the cops.“This is simply indicative of the unprofessionalism, unpreparedness and lack of supervision on the part of personnel deployed by the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders (ACs).“Recent incidents in mind are the attacks on a PMF mini base in Kebbi during which about eight rifles were carted away without any form of resistance. Similarly, the attack on Isanlu Police patrol team in Kogi State that led to the death of a Non-commissioned Officer (NCO) and his rifle taken away.“In view of these incidents, the IGP has directed all zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and Commissioners of Police in charge of commands to put measures in place to halt the disturbing trend.“Men posted to beats are to remain very alert to protect themselves as well as the personalities or facilities they are assigned to protect.“Henceforth, any attack on any police facility, loss of life or weapon will attract sanction for the command Commissioner of Police where such attack is recorded.“Men are to be lectured on vigilance at duty posts to enable adequate protection of their lives as well as the lives and properties of others,” the signal said.