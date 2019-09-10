



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to probe the alleged extra-judicial killing of an upcoming artiste, Chinedu Obi, at Sango Police Station in Ogun State.





A statement on behalf of Obi’s family by rights group, Conference for the Actualisation of Human Rights (CAHR), gave the police a seven-day ultimatum to start investigating the matter.





The statement signed by the group’s national coordinator and secretary, Omemiroro Ogedegbe Esq. and Comrade Ozobo Austin, respectively, said: “the deceased had travelled to Otta on July 19 in a bid to advance his music career.

“Obi died following a confrontation with policemen at the station.





“Until his death, Chinedu Obi, from Utagba Ogbe, Ndokwa West council area of Delta State, was a final year student of the Department of Physics, University of Port Harcourt, Choba in Rivers State.”

