



Allen Onyeama, chairman of Air Peace, has warned Nigerians scheduled for repatriation from South Africa to refrain from paying $1,000 or any amount of money whatsoever for their flight.





In an interview with NAN, Onyeama said the arrangement for Nigerians willing to return had not changed.





Maintaining that the flight is still free, he urged those returning to the country to guard against unauthorised persons reportedly collecting $1,000 from them.





“We have not designated or recruited any agent in South Africa to collect money on behalf of Air Peace,” he said.

“So, nobody should pay money to anyone or group of persons posing as Air Peace agent or staff.





“Any Nigerian who has paid money for repatriation to Nigeria with Air Peace should request for a refund and report to appropriate authorities.”





Air Peace had, last week, volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate, free of charge, Nigerians who wish to return home.





“Air Peace is willing to support the Nigerian Government’s efforts in this matter by deploying our B777 aircraft to evacuate Nigerians back home,” Onyema had said.





He said the airline was particularly concerned about the safety of Nigerians in South Africans following the attacks.





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, had also pledged the federal government’s support to any Nigerian that wanted to return home.





Dabiri-Erewa said this after a closed door meeting with the senate committee on diaspora and non-governmental organisations in Abuja.





She said the returnees would be encouraged to enroll and participate in the various social intervention programmes of the government.





“We will encourage them to enroll in small scale entrepreneurial programmes with the Bank of Industry under the social investment programme. So, there are things that they can do,” she said.

