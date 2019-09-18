Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, says the south-east must support the All Progressives Congress (APC) as nobody will offer the region the position of president on a platter of gold.





Speaking in Anambra state on Tuesday, the minister said the region should stop “shouting marginalisation” as power is not given based on sentiment and emotion.





He said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown his commitment to the realisation of the Igbo presidency, so the region must position itself to get it.





“The Igbo should stop shouting marginalisation. They should stand up and assert themselves to be counted. Nigeria belongs to all of us,” he said.





“Equity favours the Igbo to produce the next president of the country, but they must work hard and position themselves for it.





“We should stop political sentiments. Politicians don’t give power based on sentiment and emotion. President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is favourable to an Igbo president.





“We must support him and associate with the APC. Nobody will give you president of Nigeria in your bedroom.”





The minister also said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot attack him outside the country as he fed them while he was governor of the state.





“IPOB was registered by the late President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife and other Igbo as a non-violent group,” he said.





“What is going on now in the group is not part of the work plan . I visited the United States of America recently, and I was welcomed by IPOB members.





“They knew I fed and protected them when I was in office as governor. I have said it several times that Biafra cannot be achieved the IPOB way.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday