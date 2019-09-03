 'If you want war, we'll give you war' - Nigerians begin retaliation in South Africa (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
'If you want war, we'll give you war' - Nigerians begin retaliation in South Africa (VIDEO)

The Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa is gradually degenerating into an all out war as Nigerians in Johannesburg have began retaliatory attacks this morning.

In this video going viral on social media, a Nigrian man with an Igbo accent is heard saying,  'If you want war, we'll give you war. Who be South Africans sef' and he's seen weilding a metal rod and other weapons alongside other Nigerians.

See the video below...





