The Serving Overseer, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, reiterated on Sunday that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office.The cleric said that what he saw and said about one year, seven months ago and the situation had not changed.Bakare, however, denounced social media reports linking his presidential ambition to the alleged humiliation of Vice-President by “the cabal” in the Presidency.“I heard all kinds of things on the Internet about joining the cabal. Those who pull down others to get up will never get up,” he said.