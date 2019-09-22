



Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, former military head of state, says the Igbo have done well in keeping Nigeria together.





Babangida said this in Minna, Niger state, when he received the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) from the 19 northern states and Abuja on Saturday.





The ex-military leader said Nigerians must ensure that the country remains one.





“You should continue to allow your positive impacts to be felt among host ethnic nationalities in the country, as you explore business opportunities available,” he said.

“Nigerians, Igbos inclusive, should ensure they uphold the ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers.





“An indivisible Nigeria is very necessary and we must do everything possible to remain as one family, though we differ in tribe and tongue.”





Babangida also asked the Igbo to use “the spirit of enterprise” to promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.





“You have done well to keep Nigeria together,” he said.





“The Igbos are known to have the potential of traveling far and wide, exploring new frontiers and business opportunities.”





In his remarks, Chikezie Okezie, IDA president, said Babangida’s advice is needed at “this point in our national life”.





“As an elder statesman, your wise counsel is very much needed at this point in our national life,” Okezie said.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday