Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications has vowed not to betray the trust bestowed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari, while also pledging that he will work round the clock with his management team to deliver on the mandate of his ministry.Pantami made the vow on Thursday when the British Deputy High Commissioner, Miss Harriet Thompson visited the Ministry of Communications headquarters in Abuja.“As an Honourable Minister of Nigeria, I will not betray the trust bestowed on me by President Muhammadu Buhari. I will work round the clock with my management team to deliver on the mandate of the ministry.“President Buhari has made it clear to us as ministers, this is a next level federal government of Nigeria, we are to deliver on our respective mandate, key performance indicators has been assigned to us,” he said.The British Deputy High Commissioner was at the ministry to explore possible areas of collaboration aimed at deepening the growth of ICT in Nigeria, and also to woo the minister to attend the upcoming UK-Africa Investment Summit.Meanwhile, Pantami had disclosed that Buhari, through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), has directed the ministry to focus more on promoting eGovernance in Nigeria, as part of the next level agenda.The minister made this known while making his remarks during the meeting held with the officials from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which took place at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Abuja.The team from KOICA was led by Mr Woochan Chang, Country Director, (KOICA) Nigeria, and were at the Ministry to congratulate the Honourable Minister on his appointment, and also strengthen the existing relationship between Korea and Nigeria, aim at fostering eGovernance in the Country.The Minister said, “My vision as the Honourable Minister of Communications is to see the youths who are digital natives champion the implementation of eGovernance in Nigeria”.“I am glad we have developed an eGovernment Master Plan in place, but producing a document is not enough, the manuscript needs to be implemented to the latter and translated into action”.