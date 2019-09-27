I thank God for your life my darling husband.Happy 65th birthday Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo. pic.twitter.com/W70nOpFkhO September 27, 2019

Faith, wife of David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has taken to social media to celebrate her husband on his 65th birthday.Faith took to her Twitter page on Friday to drop heartfelt messages to her husband. She also thank God for his life.“I thank God for your life my darling husband.Happy 65th birthday Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo,” she wrote in a series of tweets.“Happy Birthday to my husband -Bishop David Oyedepo and daughter – Joys Oyedepo! Continue to enjoy God’s grace. Amen.”The renowned preacher, was born on September 27, 1954, has been trending on the microblogging platform since morning as church members, friends and well-wishers continue to send goodwill messages to him.Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate, also paid a glowing tribute to Oyedepo, describing his commitment to education as exemplary.“Bishop David Oyedepo continues to contribute to deepening faith and upping moral values in Nigeria. His passion for and commitment to education is exemplary. I wish him a happy 65th birthday. -AA,” he wrote.Oyedepo has been referred to as one of the most powerful preachers in Nigeria and across Africa.In 2011, the chancellor of Covenant University, Ota in Ogun and Landmark University, Omu-Aran in Kwara, was ranked as the most wealthiest pastor in Nigeria by Forbes.Oyedepo is married to Faith and the union has been blessed with four children — David Jr., Isaac, Love, and Joy.