 I never said I will give Tacha N30m – Dino Melaye | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » I never said I will give Tacha N30m – Dino Melaye

11:23 AM 0
A+ A-

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has disowned a Twitter account in his name which quoted him as saying he will give Tacha N30 million for being disqualified from Big Brother Nigeria.

According to Melaye, the account being created in his name was fake.

Below is the fake account;






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top