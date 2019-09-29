Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has disowned a Twitter account in his name which quoted him as saying he will give Tacha N30 million for being disqualified from Big Brother Nigeria.
According to Melaye, the account being created in his name was fake.
Below is the fake account;
