I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I'm the father of Tboss's child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy. As for the father,.. It's Not Me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos take note accordingly — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) September 8, 2019

The reality TV star had previously said she kept her pregnancy a secret because she was afraid of exposing her happiest moment to the negativity of sad-minded people.





“You wanna know about a person? Just look up their SM pages and you’d get a pretty close picture of whom you’re dealing with. I agree I’m not exactly a social media compliant but I’m also guilty of, sometimes, putting more than I ought to have out there, thereby subjecting myself to being misinterpreted, misquoted, misunderstood and highly misjudged,” she had written.





“And that’s why it was extremely difficult for me to keep my pregnancy all to myself. I mean it was, without doubt, the best news I have ever had and God knows I wanted to shout it out so as to be heard to the ends of the earth but I had to…

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has come out to say that he has never been in any form of intimate relationship with Tokunbo Idowu, former Nigerian reality TV star better known as TBoss.Melaye also denied having a child with Idowu.Ever since she announced her pregnancy and put to bed, there have been speculations circulating on social media platforms that the senator is the father of the child.The speculations were given adequate currency after photos of duo surfaced online. The duo have also been spotted together on different occasions.TBoss had earlier clarified that there is no secret affair between the two of them.Apparently cheesed off by the rumours, Melaye took to his Twitter page on Sunday to refute the claims that he got her pregnant.“I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’s child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy,” he wrote.“As for the father,.. It’s Not Me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos take note accordingly.”