Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Delectable actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said that despite losing her son, Raymond, it hasn’t affected her mental health.Anunobi made this known during an interview on TV Contential.She said: “I have to be happy, because God tells me that, in all things, we should give Him thanks. And I cannot be saddened because when you grow in God…Growing in God is knowing God’s word and as you know God’s word, His spirit builds you up to the point where you understand that everything on the face of the earth is vanity.“So, I would actually say, ‘Don’t empathise with me.” Rather, just like the Bible would say, prepare yourself, for calamity will surely befall all of us. So, when it does befall you. Would you be prepared…to carry it?“For me, I rejoice. I’m happy. I lost my only child. I’m single and it looks like menopause is around the corner and people are like, ‘Oh my God, but she’s happy.’ I’m happy because God says, ‘I will do a new thing.’ God says ‘Restoration is in my hand.”Recall that on August 22nd 2017, Anunobi lost her only child to complications arising from sickle cell anaemia.