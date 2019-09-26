I don’t like @ProfOsinbajo. He has attacked former President @GEJonathan and I. He has made false comments in the past against our administration. However, I will not sit idly by and allow an UNELECTED CABAL rubbish him. By God’s grace, Osinbajo is going NOWHERE!

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and political commentator has said that he will not sit idly and allow an unelected cabal rubbish vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.This may be unconnected with speculation that a cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government plans to whittle down the powers of Osinbajo because of some decisions he made when he was acting vice-president.According to Omokri, he doesn’t like Osinbajo because of how he attacked his former boss, Goodluck Jonathan but says the cabal will not succeed against the Vice President.He said: