We inna country where people don’t even ask the government for help anymore. We just ask them to change, is that too much to ask for? — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) September 4, 2019

I can’t wait till you lot find out who the real yahoo boys in Nigeria are — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) September 4, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Azeez Fashola, Nigerian singer better known as Naira Marley, has said he cannot wait for law enforcement operatives to capture the real internet fraudsters in NigeriaRecall that in May, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned him before a federal high court in Lagos on 11-count fraud offence.Marley was arrested by the anti-graft agency with respect to cybercrime popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo’. He, however, denied wrongdoings.The singer was granted bail of N2 million on May 30, but had to spend some time in prison custody pending when he would perfect his bail conditions.The ‘Opotoyi’ crooner wrote on Twitter:” If I talk too much they will lock me up again, it’s not a threat it’s the truth.We inna country where people don’t even ask the government for help anymore. We just ask them to change, is that too much to ask for? I can’t wait till you lot find out who the real yahoo boys in Nigeria are.His statement has triggered diverse reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.@Fabulous__Slime: We already know them But them no born us well to face them Sowore wey try dey don detain am@o_Sparta: Even the blind and deaf people know who the real yahoo boys/men in Nigeria are@DJMekwu: You never learn your lesson sha