



Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State, says he was called ‘Okoro Hausa’, a derogatory tag, for being a member of the All Progressives Party (APC).





Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, Okorocha said he got an “evil reward” from the APC for his commitment to the cause of the party, especially in the south-east.





He said his faith in the ruling party has become weak owing to the humiliating treatment allegedly meted out to him by the party.





He said he had to “go contrary to his kinsmen and political associates” just to ensure that the party was placed on a sound footing in Imo and in the south-east, but was surprised that his reward was suspension.





“If you recall, I was called all sorts of names such as ‘Okoro Hausa,’ and that I was building mosques and all that were associated with it, ” he said.





“But I kept deaf ears because I felt that I was on the right course with my people.





“I was instrumental to bringing Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC and he cannot deny that fact.





“I took the troubles of APC in the south-east; but the APC I see now can easily tell Governor Emeka Ihedioha to come to its fold if only he can fight Rochas.





“That is really an unfortunate situation and it has weakened my spirit and my faith in the party because I thought we were family working to advance the cause of this nation.”





He added that despite the alleged maltreatment, he still remains a member of the ruling party.





“But the way it is going, it does not look like there will be a solution. And there seems to be silence everywhere,” he said.





“I don’t even know my stand about my suspension because, for some time, I don’t know what is happening in APC.





“But for the silence all over, it just looks as if it is normal.





“So, I am just waiting and thinking of what next to do; but I am still a member of APC and I love the party and will support it.”





