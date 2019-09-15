Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Beautiful actress and entrepreneur, Liz Anjorin has no doubt paid her dues in the Yoruba sector of Nollywood.Anjorin who is no stranger to controversies has said that she is not bothered if people tag her as being controversial. She made this known in a chat with newsmen.“I am not bothered if people think I am controversial that is what people have been seeing in me. I have a wonderful personality and I am doing great. If I am a bad person, I won’t be as great as this. I am still striving towards more success”.Liz who also has a passion for music has collaborated with the likes of Pasuma, Qdot and Jhybo.Asked if she is still planning to release more movies and songs, Anjorin said: “I am on holiday for now as per my acting and music career”.