



Some human rights activists and groups have tackled the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) over the alleged threats and harassment on Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, controversial internet personality and cross-dresser also known as Bobrisky.





Among the groups are the International Center for Advocacy and The Right to Health (ICARH); The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs); Women’s Health and Equal Rights (WHER); Access to Health and Rights Development Initiative (AHRDI); and Africa Focus for Youth Development (AFFYD).





In August, Olusegun Runsewe, director general of the NCAC had reportedly “threatened” Bobrisky, saying that, “if he is caught on the streets of this country, he will be dealt with ruthlessly”.





But in a joint statement on Tuesday, the groups condemned Runsewe for “continuously inciting statements about the internet sensation, aimed at promoting hate and intolerance.”

“Runsewe’s actions are a violation of the Fundamental Human Rights of Bobrisky; rights which are guaranteed to every citizen of Nigeria,” the statement read.





Recall that Zubairu Muazu, Lagos state commissioner of police, ordered 100 security operatives at venues in the state where the self-acclaimed transgender had planned to celebrate his 28th birthday, to prevent a potential “breach of public peace”.





Bobrisky had also lamented the loss of over N19 million spent on putting together his birthday following the invasion by police.





The human right activists, however, called on the federal government to put an end to the harassment of the cross-dresser.





“Runsewe’s actions are a violation of the Fundamental Human Rights of Bobrisky; rights which are guaranteed to every citizen of Nigeria,” the statement read.





“By dedicating so much time into harassing and threatening a citizen of Nigeria who has not committed any crime, Runsewe is stepping out of his role and wasting taxpayers’ time and government resources.





“He is endangering Bobrisky, and putting Bobrisky’s life and wellbeing at risk. We condemn the actions of Runsewe and the NCAC and urgently call on the Federal Government to put an end to the harassment and threat to life of Nigerian Citizens by a Federal Agency that is funded by taxpayers.”





Bobrisky has always made the headlines for several controversial reasons, including claims about severing his genitals, and the investigation of a Nollywood movie he featured in over suspicions of immorality.





Last week, members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) angered some Nigerians on social media following their protest against Bobrisky.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday