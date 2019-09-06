



The Emeka Ihedioha government has stated that it was taking a bold step in repositioning Imo State in order to meet the aspirations of the people despite what it met on ground.





Special Assistant to the governor on new media, Aic Akwarandu, said this in a statement on Thursday to mark the 100 days of the administration.





It said, among other projects, the governor has flagged off massive road construction which cuts across Orlu, Owerri, Okigwe zones, measuring 81km and valued at N23.4bn.





“The roads include: Ahiara-Okpala junction, Nkume-Umuowa-Orlu, Mgbidi–Oguta, Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze Concord Hotel –Jacob Zuma, Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu, Imo State University – Bishop Court, Aba Branch-Ahiara junction, Okigwe Roundabout – St. Mary Okigwe, Asumpta –Umuguma junction, Douglas–Naze junction, Control – Umuguma roundabout, Assumpta – PH road.





“In line with the rebuild mantra of Gov. Ihedioha, the Dan Anyiam Stadium and Grasshopper International Handball Stadium have been flagged off for rehabilitation and reconstruction.





“The work which is expected to be completed in 90 days will see the complete replacement of the tartan tracks, the scoreboard, the floodlights and the football playing pitch. The 13,000 capacity will be among the world’s best.





“The stadium has been completely dilapidated for years, the reason the state football team, Heartland FC, now play at the Okigwe stadium.





“The resuscitation of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is a priority of the Rebuild Imo Project.





“The governor has also started the massive reconstruction and rehabilitation of the four technical schools in the state.





“The reconstruction work at Government Technical School is being financed 100% by Zenith Bank. Other technical schools flagged off for reconstruction are Government Technical College, Mbaise; Government Technical College, Mbano.”

