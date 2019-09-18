Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The number was initially put at 9 million, but pruned down after regularisation of the data. The unregistered cards stand the risk of being blocked within the next one week.Here is how to confirm your mobile number(s) registration status to avoid being blocked by NCC.A dial of the MTN number will this response if your number is OK: “Dear Subscriber, Thank You for checking your status. Your account doesn’t need to be updated at this time”.The Nigerian government believes that a lot of unresolved crimes are committed with unregistered SIM cards.Patami has ordered the NCC to deactivate 2.24million improperly registered Sim cards on or before 25th September as they pose a security risk to the nation.‘‘We believe that on the 25th September, 2019 we don’t want to have single incomplete registration of sim cards in Nigeria. This means we have only 2.24million yet to be rectified. So, we want them to be properly rectified on or before 25th September, 2019.‘’ In that direction, we want the management to immediately inform the telecoms. After 25th of September if a crime is committed and sim is used, we only need the number of that sim from the regulator to know the identity of the person who committed the crime. With that a lot will be achieved. We will submit the identity to the security agencies.”